Political parties in final recruitment drive for polling agents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Political party leaders in Luweero district have intensified the recruitment exercise for polling station agents ahead of general elections next week.

On Wednesday night, the Electoral Commission delivered election materials for 471 polling stations located in Luweero district. The Electoral Commission has also completed the training for presiding officers, polling assistants and supervisors who will be conducting elections in the district.

As the polls draw near, political party leaders in Luweero say they are in the final stages of recruiting, training, and deployment of polling agents ahead of elections.

David Kamugisha, the Luweero district registrar for National Resistance Movement says that they have recruited enough agents to oversee votes for presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Kamugisha says that they intend to deploy six agents per polling station who will include agents for the constituency, district woman MP and president.

He adds that others will be observers and supervisors of the exercise to ensure that their rivals don’t engage in any activity to rig elections or threaten their voters.

Kamugisha says that all those who have been identified will be trained on what to do soon and cautioned those who joined the exercise for money.

Brenda Nabukenya, the regional coordinator for National Unity Platform say unlike before, many people have volunteered to serve as polling agents.

Nabukenya said although they have identified enough potential agents, the final deployment arrangements will be communicated towards the election in fear that these can be sabotaged.

Nabukenya adds that they have planned to deploy nine agents per polling stations who include supervisors and observers among others.

Nabukenya also revealed that the party has secured enough manpower to deploy supervisors and agents even in areas which include Nakaseke North constituency and Budyebo county in Nakasongola district which have been hostile to local agents.

However, parties that include Forum For Democratic Change, Alliance for National Transformation, and Democratic Party are still struggling to identify agents after some of the key district leaders crossed to NUP whereas others lack resources for the exercise.

Joseph Kigongo, the ANT secretary for information says they are struggling to recruit and deploy agents over lack of resources to do the job.

Kigongo adds that they are waiting for communication from ANT headquarters before they embark on the exercise.

The majority of DP Leaders in Luweero defected to NUP and the few who stayed behind are interested to act as agents for NUP candidates.

Meanwhile, police in Luweero has completed training of Special Police Constables and deployed them at police stations ahead of elections.

******

URN