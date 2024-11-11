Police want Shiekh Kakande family to first file report before they can investigate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has advised the family of Sheikh Twaha Kakande, who has been missing for a month, to officially file a report with the police in order to initiate an investigation into his alleged abduction.

Sheikh Kakande from Masjid Taquwah Kisenyi-Mengo was abducted on October 18, 2024, by plain-clothed armed men in a minivan, commonly referred to as a “drone,” while he was preparing to go for Friday prayers. CCTV footage from the scene shows the Sheikh being arrested by three men who entered his shop, confiscated his phones, and forced him into the waiting van.

An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, described the abduction as well-orchestrated. The van had been parked some distance from the mosque, and one of Sheikh Kakande’s assistants was called and detained by the abductors. The assistant, who operates a sweet potato business near Gwanda Taxi Park, was forced to guide the abductors to the shop where Sheikh Kakande was. He was subsequently abducted and has been missing since.

“Someone called my colleague, pretending to be a customer,” the eyewitness explained. “He rushed to meet the person, but upon reaching the van, armed men seized him. My colleague had no choice but to lead them to the shop where Sheikh Kakande was preparing for prayers. They took the Sheikh away, and we still don’t know his whereabouts.”

Since last week, rumors have spread on social media claiming that Sheikh Kakande has passed away, with posts suggesting that he was beaten severely by his abductors in a safe house, resulting in his death. “Sheikh Twaha Kakande is dead, as you remember how Sheikh Kirevu was killed. This time the abductors did not want it to look the same, so he was severely beaten in a safe house, resulting in his death. Innalilahi wa Innalilahi Rojiun,” said one of the commentators on social media.

During a weekly security press briefing, journalists asked Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kituuma Rusoke, who is also the police spokesperson, to address the concerns surrounding Sheikh Kakande’s continued disappearance and the rumors of his death. Rusoke reiterated that there is still no information on the arrest or whereabouts of Sheikh Kakande.

He clarified that none of the police cells have reported holding him, affirming his earlier statements made to Uganda Radio Network (URN). Rusoke advised the family of Sheikh Kakande to file an official report with the police regarding the alleged abduction. “The advice I can give is that let the family go and report the matter to the police,” he said. “Another thing is that there are several security bodies that do arrests without informing us, and there is no way we can inquire if we are not informed.”

When asked why security agencies sometimes hold suspects beyond the stipulated 48-hour period without prosecution, Rusoke explained that it is often due to the nature of the cases involved.

Recently, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Colonel Deo Akiiki, declined to comment on Sheikh Kakande’s arrest, stating that the UPDF does not comment on allegations without further substantiation.

Sheikh Kakande’s disappearance has sparked widespread concern among his followers and the broader community, especially as he is one of several Muslim leaders who have been arrested under unclear circumstances in recent months.

URN