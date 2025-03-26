Police to recruit 10,000 constables ahead of general elections

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | As country gears up for the 2026 general elections, the Uganda Police Force (UPF) is seeking Shs157 billion in the 2025/2026 financial year budget to cater for recruitment of probation police constables (PPCs).

Uganda is slated to hold general elections in January 2026 and the Under Secretary, of the force, Aggrey Wunyi said that if law and order is to be upheld in the during the election period, 10,000 constables are required.

He however was concerned that the proposed allocation of Shs58 billion to recruit the PPCs leaves a shortfall of Shs99 billion which he says may compromise the peace and security of the citizenry during elections.

The Undersecretary made the request while appearing before the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs to present the force’s budget request on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.

The Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire led the team of security offices to the meeting chaired by Wilson Kajwengye

Wunyi also warned that the police officers may find difficulties in carrying out motorised patrols during the elections because out of the Shs189 billion required to procure fuel, only Shs55 billion has been allocated.

He added that election-related investigations will also be affected, saying that out of the required Shs60 billion, only Shs6.4 billion is being allocated.

“There will be need for quick investigations to resolve cases that arise during elections and yet we have a very big funding shortfall,” said Wunyi.

The Inspector General of Police, Abbas Byakagaba said that the budget shortfalls affect the force’s mandate to effectively keep law and order.

He attributed the shortfalls to lack of funds from other programmes saying that under the pragmatic approach to planning and budgeting, UPF’s mandate cuts across almost all National Development Plan IV programmes but only receives funding from three progammes.

“My appeal to this committee is to advocate for UPF to be considered for funding from other relevant NDP IV programmes. This will cover shortfalls in the force’s budget,” said Byakagaba.

Kahinda Otafiire on the other hand applauded the force for ensuring reduction in the crime rate, saying cases dropped from 228,074 in 2023 to 218,715 in 2024.

“With your support for the expansion of the CCTV surveillance system in rural areas and with other interventions such as implementation of sub county policing model, I want to assure you that cases of criminality will be contained,” Otafiire said.

Committee Chairperson, Kajwengye pointed out the importance of adequately funding the police in the run up to the elections.

“2025/2026 is of significance. It is a year where we shall have elections to underpin our democratic credentials as a country and when we talk about elections, then the role of police is at the core,” said Kajwengye.

SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda