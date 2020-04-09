Police stuck with 10 children abandoned during Covid-19 lockdown

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police are stuck with 10 children abandoned by their parents during the implementation of President Yoweri Museveni’s directives to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The children aged 6 to 17 years were left behind by their parents as the President banned both private and public transport. Other children were abandoned near markets, taxi and bus parks after the second ban on non-food business operations.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala police spokesperson said the children were being handled by Kampala Central Child and Family Protection desk. Onyango urged parents to pick their children.

Police have identified the abandoned children as Lillian 14 years. She was picked from Namungoona, Kampala and comes from Mubende.

Banenema 15, said she went to Bukalango with her father. She is from Kyegegwa. The father disappeared until now.

“Scovia 11 years. She is from Bugiri. Scovia came with her brother to Kampala but the brother started mistreating her. She ran away from home. We have tried to trace for the brother in Natete but all in vain,” Onyango said.

Kayemba 12 is a resident of Ndeeba, Kampala but was brought to Police together with his mother who was of unsound mind. Onyango said Kayemba’s mother later escaped before taking her to Butabika leaving the boy stranded at CPS.

Other children include Kizza Mackline 15, from Kibito sub-county, Fort Portal, Wasswa Mulongo Baahir 12, from Nkonge Luweero, Nakaami Lilian 17, from Mbale (Kasanvu), Musinzi Issa from Kamuli, Nakabito F and Kaliba 6.

“We appeal to whoever can help us in tracing for the relative of these children to contact the Child and Family Protection Unit of CPS Kampala,” Onyango said.

Museveni banned public transport for two weeks which are ending on tomorrow while the ban on private cars ends on Monday next week.

