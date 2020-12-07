Police push Amuriat’s rally 8kms away in village

Busia, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Kakiryo, the Busia District Police Commander-DPC has rejected two campaign venues proposed by the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party for the campaign rallies of their presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat later today.

The FDC leaders had proposed that Amuriat holds his campaign rallies at Mayombe Olympic playground in Namungodi town council, Masafu sub-county and Lumino P/S playground in Lumino town council.

Kakiryo told URN on the phone that they have pushed Amuriat to Masafu sub-county headquarters, saying they can’t allow him to hold three rallies on the same day in one district. He argued that this might affect the observation of COVID-19 preventive guidelines by the supporters.

According to Kakiryo, while in Busia, Amuriat will connect through Kaguta road then connect to Majanji road and proceed to Masafu sub-county playground for his rally. He warned Amuriat’s supporters to desist against any holding any procession.

Paul Kalikwan, the Busia Deputy Resident District Commissioner, says they don’t want opposition campaigns to interfere with business activities in the municipality.

Hassan Bwire Opio, the Busia District FDC Chairperson, says the decision by police to force their candidates to go to Masafu is unfair because they strong support in Busia town and wanted their candidate to meet their supporters.

Faziira Natoch, one of the FDC supporters accuses police of pushing their rally deep in the village, which he says is unfair because most of the targeted people are in town.

Felix Mande, another FDC supporter says that it’s a shame for the police to push them in the village, which contrary to their role of providing security.

Nasulu Magomu says they are tired of police interference in the campaign activities of their presidential candidates wherever he goes. They want the liberty to express their freedom in the country.

URN