Police probes abduction, defilement of minors in Kamwokya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kira road police has launched a hunt for men who abducted and defiled two minors in separate attacks from the Conte Africa zone of Kamwokya, on the outskirts of Kampala.

One of the victims aged eight is said to have been lured by a neighbour who asked the minor to follow her, but later handed her to people who hijacked and later defiled the child. She was thereafter strangled and dumped along Church road where she was rescued by a police patrol and taken to Naguru hospital.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that after receiving the case, police reviewed the CCTV cameras and identified the woman who took the minor to the defilers. She has since been arrested,.

“We have arrested the woman on charges of procuring aggravated defilement, she is the one who took the child and handed her to the criminals who defiled and also attempted to kill her. Currently, we are still hunting for them,” Onyango said.

The victim’s mother who was found in Mulago hospital in the children’s wing said her daughter’s situation is worrying.

She is urging the police to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for the minor.

James Kakooza, the area councillor of Church Zone in Kamwokya says so far they have registered two similar incidents where unknown people abduct minors, defile and dump them along the road.

On March 14, 2021, a 6-year-old girl was also abducted, defiled and dumped along Rotary Avenue, also known as Lugogo bypass, ‘in a terrible state,’ according to Kakooza. She was subsequently taken to Naguru Hospital and later referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital. Onyango is optimistic that the lone suspect in custody now will lead the police to other criminals in what appears to be a syndicate.

At least 1,500 children are abused or tortured annually according to statistics from the Uganda Police Force. However, the convictions of the abusers of children in court are as low as 45 per 1500 cases.

*****

URN