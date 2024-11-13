Police investigate sedation thefts on public buses

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have launched an investigation into a disturbing trend of passengers being sedated and robbed on buses traveling to upcountry destinations. According to Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, three separate incidents have been reported in quick succession, where passengers were drugged and their belongings stolen.

One of the victims, Amon Basikana, 24, was sedated on a Jaguar bus (registration number UBN 307 T) traveling from Kampala to Kigali on November 5. After being drugged, Basikana had his belongings stolen and is currently recovering in a hospital at Katuna border.

“Police have observed a consistent pattern in these crimes, where bus passengers are being sedated and robbed of their valuables. Basikana was drugged on the Jaguar bus and is now receiving treatment in hospital,” Kituuma said during the weekly security press briefing at the Naguru Police Headquarters.

In a separate incident, three other passengers traveling on another Jaguar bus (registration number UBN 260 T) from Kampala to Kigali were also drugged and robbed of their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables. The victims were taken to Kabale Referral Hospital in critical condition.

The Police have issued a public warning about the rise in this pattern of crime, particularly on buses operating on upcountry routes. Passengers have been urged to remain vigilant during their travels.

With the festive season approaching, authorities are collaborating with bus operators to address this issue. They have specifically warned passengers to be cautious when consuming food or drinks during their journeys, as most perpetrators lure victims by offering food or drinks laced with sedatives before robbing them. Authorities are emphasizing the need for vigilance to protect travelers from these increasingly common thefts.

URN