Police investigate drowning of Seeta High student

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | Mukono police are investigating the death of a Seeta High School student who allegedly drowned at the school’s Mbalala Campus under unclear circumstances. The school had remained silent for nearly 24 hours, fuelling fear and speculation in the community.

On Monday morning, rumours of a student’s death spread through Mukono town. Parents, teachers and residents, whispered about the incident, but neither school administrators nor local police issued a formal statement. Attempts to get confirmation from the school and area police failed. It was only later that Kampala Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident.

The deceased, 21-year-old Kevin Nsamba, was a Senior Six student residing in the school boarding section. According to police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at around 5:30 PM.

“It is alleged that after participating in a football match with fellow students, Kevin and others ran toward the school’s swimming pool. At the time, there were trainees in the pool under the supervision of a trainer or lifeguard. Kevin reportedly jumped into the deep end of the pool,”he said.

Later that evening, after a scheduled movie session, students noticed Kevin was missing. A search was launched but failed to find him. His absence was reported through the school’s chain of command, ending with the principal, who reported the matter to police the next day, around midday.

Luke added that a case of suspected drowning was registered at Mbalala Police Station and later referred to Mukono Police Station. A team comprising the Regional CID officer, detectives, SOCOs, fire and rescue services, and forensics from the ICT department visited the scene.

“Statements have been recorded from relevant witnesses. The body was retrieved and taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examination…We are currently awaiting the postmortem results and any other critical evidence. Updates will be provided as investigations progress.” he added.

URN also understands that the swimming pool trainer has been arrested to aid the ongoing investigation. Preliminary findings show that the pool attendant was present during the incident. Police are reviewing the school’s CCTV footage as part of the inquiry into what happened and how the situation was handled.

This tragedy comes just months after the unresolved death of Elishama Ssesaazi, a 16-year-old Senior Three student at Seeta High School’s main campus. He was reported to have taken his own life, but police investigations remain inconclusive. The two cases have intensified concerns about student safety across Seeta High Schools, which are owned by State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo.

A Troubling Pattern in Mukono

These tragedies are not isolated. Just weeks before Ssesaazi’s death, Carnelian Mary Ndagire, a Senior Three student at Mpoma Girls’ School, set herself on fire in protest of returning to her institution. A month after Ssesaazi’s death, Ivan Oloya, a 30-year-old teacher at Seeta High’s Mbalala campus, was brutally killed near Code High School.

Five suspects, including a 16-year-old, were arrested, but the motive remains unclear. These incidents have heightened fears about safety in Mukono’s schools, with the community questioning whether systemic issues are being ignored.

The back-to-back deaths at Seeta High School have unsettled the Mukono community. Parents are increasingly anxious, and students report a growing sense of fear on campus. Several parents contacted by URN declined to comment.

The school’s reputation for academic excellence, built on years of strong performance in national exams, now faces scrutiny. Accusations of negligence and lack of transparency are mounting. Minister Muyingo’s dual role as both school proprietor and a top education official has drawn criticism, with concerns that it could compromise the independence of investigations.