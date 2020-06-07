Police impersonator arrested in Nwoya district

Nwoya, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Aggrey Mukabire a private security officer attached to ABACUS Pharmaceuticals in Mukono District is in trouble for masquerading as an Assistant Superintendent Police-ASP.

He was arrested at a police checkpoint in Nwoya district on Saturday afternoon.

Trouble for Mukabire started when he was stopped at a police checkpoint for transporting two extra passengers in a minibus registration number UAT 104V contrary to the Covid19 preventive guidelines.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, says that after being stopped, Mukabire claimed to be an ASP attached to the Land Police Protection Unit (LPPU) headquarters in Kampala.

He reportedly lied that he had gathered the occupants in the vehicle from Gulu and was transporting them to Nwoya to intervene in a land dispute with other family members.

Okema explains that preliminary police inquiries revealed that the suspect isn’t a serving police officer. Upon further interrogation, Mukabire changed his statement indicating that he was discharged from Uganda Police Force.

He says the suspect was dragged to Nwoya Central Police Station where he was charged with impersonation vide SD REF: 23/06/06/2020.

He also says that the suspect had defrauded unspecified amount of money from the parties involved in the land dispute.

Police recorded statements from the passengers and the driver and allowed them to drive back to Gulu as more investigation into continue.

*******

URN