Police Foil Robbery at KCB Bank

The Independent July 25, 2019 Business, News Leave a comment

Uganda police spokesman Enanga says police pursuing rogue guards

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has foiled a robbery at  Kenya Commercial Bank-KCB branch along main street in Jinja town.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says two private security guards attached to pinnacle security stormed the bank in the company of an unidentified person and put three bank staff at gun point demanding for money.

He says the manager who had stepped out briefly returned and found his staff at gun point and rushed to police for help. Officers responded immediately.

The attackers reportedly tried to intercept the manager from running out of the bank in vain but managed grabbed his phone.

The attackers fled from the scene on suspicion that the manager could tip off police and left behind tone gun.

According to Enanga, police has deployed heavily as the hunt for the suspects intensifies.

