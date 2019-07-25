Police Foil Robbery at KCB Bank

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has foiled a robbery at Kenya Commercial Bank-KCB branch along main street in Jinja town.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says two private security guards attached to pinnacle security stormed the bank in the company of an unidentified person and put three bank staff at gun point demanding for money.

He says the manager who had stepped out briefly returned and found his staff at gun point and rushed to police for help. Officers responded immediately.

The attackers reportedly tried to intercept the manager from running out of the bank in vain but managed grabbed his phone.

Bank robbery in Jinja. KCB Bank. pic.twitter.com/7DYYq6sFNb — VolleR 🤲 (@_theVoller__) July 24, 2019

The attackers fled from the scene on suspicion that the manager could tip off police and left behind tone gun.

According to Enanga, police has deployed heavily as the hunt for the suspects intensifies.