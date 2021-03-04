FUFA sanction Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has sanctioned Police FC chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye.

The decision announced today follows Kasingye’s misconduct during a Uganda Premier League game between Police FC and Vipers SC. It is alleged that the official handling the game as the center referee made an error and sent off the Police goalkeeper. This irritated Kasingye and took the bitterness from the pitch to his twitter handle where he cautioned the league organizers to give the trophy straight to Vipers.

“Mukama Yebazibwe, Babawe ekikopo bukyali, Simanyi lwaki twonoona sente zaffe okuzanya liigi” Kasingye tweeted.

“This is the order of the day for Vipers SC, It’s too much. We can’t keep looking on as they rape the beautiful game. Someone must stop this madness. Corruption in football has gone beyond. Vipers together with your hired refs, shame on you,” added Kasingye.

According to the FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, Kasingye has been sanctioned for violating Article 39 (2) of the FUFA Ethics Code.

“Article 39(2) of the FUFA Ethics Code states that; Persons bound by this code are forbidden from making any public statements of a defamatory nature towards FUFA and/or towards any other person bound by this code in the context of FUFA events,” FUFA said

“An automatic 6-month ban from all football related activities (Nationally & Internationally) to be served in the event that Kasingye commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine,” FUFA added.

The Federation also added that Kasingye will also be fined 2.5 million and the fine should be paid within thirty days.

It should however be noted that the red card that was given to the Police FC goalkeeper was earlier revoked by the executive board of Uganda Premier League.

Meanwhile referee Juma Osire, the assistant that led to issuing the red card to Police’s Derrick Ochan has also been suspended for one-month from all football related activities. “The panel found that national assistant referee Juma Osire made a wrong call that led to issuing the red card. In the present case, the FUFA Referees Disciplinary Panel sanctioned Juma Osire with one-month ban from all football related activities,” said FUFA.

VERDICT- National Assistant referee Mr. Juma Osire

The panel found that the referee made a wrong call that led to issuing the red card.

