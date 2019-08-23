Police, DP bloc leaders fail to agree on Luweero rally

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police and Democratic Party-DP bloc leaders have failed to agree on venue to host a reunion rally in Luweero town.

Recently DP bloc leaders led by Abed Bwanika the president of Peoples Development Party, Former Presidential candidate Sam Lubega and DP Leaders in Luweero embarked on mobilization of supporters to attend a planned rally to rejuvenate the party as well as recruit members.

The rally is expected to be attended by DP Leaders, MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine and Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleon the DP National Mobiliser.

Earlier on DP Leaders had planned the rally on 8th August and later 21 August in vain.

Erasto Kibirango the Luweero District Democratic Party Chairman explains that the rally has been called off till they agree with Police on the convenient venue to hold it.

Kibirango explained that they had sought permission from Luweero town council to use Kasana playground but the Luweero District Police Commander Ahmed Musakana denied them security and asked them to apply for the hall for easy management.

Kibirango says as the organizers, they can’t hold a rally inside a hall because all those available in Luweero town are too small to accommodate the expected guests.

Kibirango also questioned why Police in Luweero can’t allow them to hold rally in playground yet they have been using the same in Jinja, Masaka and other towns.

As a result, the DP Leaders in Luweero have asked the DP President Norbert Mao to engage the Inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola to give them security in playground.

But Caroline Akoth the Savannah Regional Police says that the DP leaders will be given security if Ochola okays the rally at the proposed venue.

Akoth adds that she has no letter from IGP ordering her to give DP leaders security at any rally and those who attempt to hold it will be dispersed.

Last month, Anti-riot Policemen used teargas to disperse the Democratic Party bloc leaders meeting inside a hall at Kasana Luweero Diocese.

The clash occurred at Fatima Sharing Hall at Kasana Luweero Diocese in Luweero town where DP leaders had convened to unveil a committee to organize DP bloc rally at Kasana playground in Luweero town.

The Luweero District Police Commander Ahmed Musakana said that the meeting was dispersed because the conveners had not notified the Police.

As Politicians gear up for 2021 elections, Police has also tightened conditions to give security for on any Political meeting. It’s not yet known whether IGP Okoth Ochola will grant security to DP leaders’ security to proceed.

*****

URN