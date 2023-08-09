Police confirm one dead, 117 pupils injured in Manafwa accident

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have confirmed the death of a pupil of Nakhupa primary school in Manafwa district following an accident involving dozens of pupils. The deceased is 16-year-old Thomas Naminayi.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday at Kufu along Mbale-Manafwa road involving a Tata truck registration number UBJ 994J belonging to Bukusu Cooperative Society Limited.

According to Michael Kananura, the Public Relations Officer for Traffic & Road Safety in the Uganda Police Force, Naminayi was killed on the spot while 117 other pupils escaped with injuries. Kananura explains that the truck lost control while transporting the pupils from Music, Dance, and Drama competitions at St. Edward Secondary School.

“Mr. Godmas Mamai, was transporting students from Nakhupa Primary School, while traveling at high speed, the vehicle lost control at Kufu along the Manafwa-Mbale Road and overturned,” he said in a statement. He explains that the injured pupils were rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for medical attention. According to Kananura, the truck is parked at Manafwa Police Station pending a thorough inspection.

“Regrettably, the driver, Mr. Godmas Mamai, is currently on the run. Initial findings suggest that reckless speeding might have been the primary cause of the accident,” he said.

He reminded all those involved that trucks are not designed to transport passengers.

URN