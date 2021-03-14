Police arrests two people found in possession of a pistol and rounds of ammunition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least two people are in police custody after they were allegedly found in possession of a pistol and security uniforms.

The suspects who were picked from Buzzi cell, Kajjansi town council have been identified as Allan Tandeka Kanyesigye and John Osinde Omala.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson said the duo was found in possession of a black luger pistol loaded with 10 bullets. Kanyesigye is a resident of Buzzi cell while Omala is a resident of Garuga road.

“Other items recovered at Kanyesige’s home are documents that show he was once a serving member in one of the security agencies but had been charged with desertion and dismissed from the force after serving a 2-year sentence at Luzira Upper Prison,” Owoyesigyire said.

In his statement, Kanyesigye claims that he got the pistol from Omala. By press time, Omala was yet to reveal where he allegedly acquired the gun he gave to Kanyesigye. Police are currently trying to establish whether Omala was once a member of any of the security agencies in the country.

The police has forwarded the gun for forensic analysis to ascertain whether it has been used in crimes that have rocked the area in the past as other investigations continue.

“We would like to thank the public for the vigilance and also for providing police with information that has been useful in recovering the gun,” Owoyesigyire said.

The military and police have recovered 304 guns from criminal gangs and individual thugs in the last two years. The guns were recovered in operations targeting violent crime perpetrators which saw 28 criminal gangs busted.

In addition to the 304 guns, security agencies have recovered 3,819 bullets in two years. The achievement is attributed to joint security operations and increased intelligence teams deployed in all crime prone areas.

URN