Police arrests six over murder in Busia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is holding six suspects in connection to the murder of 47-year-old Alex Omodo, a resident of Angorom village in Sikuda sub-county in Busia district.

Omodo was cut on the neck on Wednesday night and his body dumped along the road in the neighbouring Makina B village in Busitema sub-county.

Preliminary police investigations show that Omodo was attacked while drinking in a bar, which is 3000 meters from his home.

The assailants reportedly beat him into coma and tied his hands with ropes before taking him to Makina B village where they cut his neck leaving his lifeless body in a pool of blood where it was found by residents on Thursday morning.

Moses Kakiryo, the Busia District Police Commander says the six are the prime suspects in the murder. He identifies the suspects as Joseph Auku and his brother Steven Ochoko, both children of the deceased.

The others are Emmanuel Okware and Yoweri Etyanga, all residents of Angorom village in Sikuda sub-county. Steven Ochoko has denied any involvement in the murder of their father.

Alex Obara, the Angorom village secretary says this is the first incident of murder in the area. He has appealed to the police to help arrest and charge the killers accordingly.

The deceased’s mother, Joyce Mary Nawala says she was shocked to hear that her son had been killed and his body dumped along the road.

Charles Bwire, the Makina B village LC 1 chairperson says that he was informed by a concerned resident about the body that had been dumped along the road in his area.

The deceased’s body is lying at Busia health center IV pending postmortem.

