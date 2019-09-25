Police, Army battle Bobi Wine supporters in Hoima

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business came to stand still for several hours in Hoima town as police and the Army battled opposition supporters led by Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the Kyadondo East Member of parliament.

Kyagulanyi emerged from nowhere to the middle of Hoima town at around 2 pm causing commotion in the town centre. Flanked by Asinansi Nyakato alias Kamanda, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate in the Hoima municipality parliamentary race, Kyagulanyi moved through Wright road amidst tight security.

But as they approached Bujumbura road, police and army personnel, led by Christopher Katumba, the Hoima District Police Commander intercepted the crowd directing them to head to Duhaga roundabout, where the FDC offices are located.

An argument ensued and after several minutes, Kyagulanyi was driven to Duhaga where they proceeded to Dwoli Primary school for a public rally, the official last campaign ahead of polls to be held on Thursday. Police had earlier on issued directives against processions in the town centre.

Meanwhile, President Museveni addressed his first rally at Mbarara village, Kitoba Sub County where he challenged Ugandans to use the prevailing peace to cause development.

He rallied the people of Hoima to vote for Harriet Businge Mugenyi, the NRM candidate in the race, saying NRM is the only party with a vision of transforming this country. He is set to address another rally at Hoima Boma grounds this afternoon.

The Hoima woman parliamentary seat fell vacant after Tophace Kaahwa, the former woman MP opted to represent the people of the newly created Kikuube district that was carved out of Hoima and became operational on July 1, 2018.

The electoral commission has set September 26 as the polling day for the By-election. This is the first-ever hotly contested election in Hoima with an opposition candidate competing with the NRM candidate.

URN