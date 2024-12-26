POLICE: 12 suspected criminals arrested in crackdown in Tororo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 12 suspected criminals were apprehended on Wednesday during an operation conducted by the Tororo Territorial Police. Johnson Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, stated that the operation was prompted by a surge in cases involving house and shop break-ins, theft of property, and the consumption and trade of marijuana, particularly within Tororo Municipality and its surrounding areas.

The suspects are James Okoth, Denis Opio, Kenneth Wabwire, Stephen Olowo, Bernard Owere, Salim Kamya, Aron Omela, Zadok Opengere, Daniel Wakibu, Alex Maina, Charlise Buyesa, and Isaac Ekirapa. Mugwe revealed that crime intelligence and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are currently interrogating and profiling the suspects to establish their criminal records. Once investigations are complete, the case files will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Tororo for legal review.

If sanctioned, the suspects will face prosecution on charges that may include attempted felony and other related offenses as advised by the Resident State Attorney. The arrests were made in various locations, including Katerema, UCI, Amagoro, and neighboring areas, where the suspects were allegedly involved in criminal activities.

These included burglaries, theft of property and animals, assault, marijuana consumption, and robberies involving items such as phones, money, and bags. Mugwe emphasized the police’s constitutional mandate to maintain law and order. He reaffirmed their commitment to intelligence-led operations, rapid response to actionable intelligence, and intensified patrols, both on foot and motorized, to ensure the safety and security of residents.

