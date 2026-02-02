PLE RESULTS: Muhika Junior School shows you can blends academic excellence with practical skills

Through its Muhika Skilling Center, the school offers learners training in baking, arts and crafts, tailoring, swimming, and music.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As Uganda’s education sector increasingly embraces skills-based learning alongside academic excellence, Muhika Junior School is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.

The 2025 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results have now added to the school’s growing reputation. Following the release of results by the Ministry of Education and Sports on Friday, January 30, 2026, Muhika Junior School recorded an impressive 85 percent success rate.

Out of 15 candidates, 12 attained first grade, while three achieved second grade. Leading the cohort were Kirabo Devine Elianah and Nyanzi Solomon Birimuye, each scoring an aggregate of six. The school ranked fourth in Kira Municipality and 245th countrywide, a performance that underscores its commitment to academic excellence.

However, Muhika’s distinction goes beyond examination results, if the story of the past few years is anything to go by. In recent years, Uganda has intensified efforts to promote hands-on learning through the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), which emphasizes practical competencies over purely theoretical instruction. While such initiatives are more common at secondary level, few primary schools have embraced structured skilling programs.

Muhika Junior School is among the exceptions. Through its Muhika Skilling Center, the school offers learners training in baking, arts and crafts, tailoring, swimming, and music. Children as young as six are introduced to practical skills designed to help them discover talents early and build confidence beyond the classroom.

The national DIT framework prioritizes agriculture and technical trades such as electrical installation and plumbing, as well as business and creative arts. By aligning its skilling initiatives with this national direction, Muhika is contributing to Uganda’s broader education reforms.

School leaders say the goal is to nurture well-rounded learners equipped with both academic knowledge and life skills.

During a Thanksgiving ceremony held at the school, Edward Muhigirwa, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of holistic development.

“We want a holistic child who can excel in both academics and survival skills. This is why we are deliberately equipping the school digitally in all our classrooms and computer laboratories,” Muhigirwa said.

He noted that while the school has made significant progress, operational challenges such as high taxes continue to affect growth and expansion plans. He called upon the government to consider grants and tax relief to enable private institutions delivering community impact to thrive.

Muhika’s vision extends beyond academics and technical skills

Margaret Donata, Chairperson of the School Management Committee, announced plans to expand talent development programs in 2026. The school intends to open a soccer academy to nurture sporting talent among learners. It also plans to increase the number of smart boards in classrooms to enhance digital learning.

“We have realized that students learn faster when teaching is fun, intentional, and dynamic to meet current needs,” Donata said.

The school also recently celebrated one of its youngest stars. Five-year-old Mugabe, crowned Little Miss Uganda on December 22, 2025, will represent Uganda in Kenya at the Little Miss and Mr. International pageant, competing against participants from across Africa. Her achievement highlights the school’s emphasis on confidence building and extracurricular development.

Across Uganda, parents and guardians are increasingly seeking schools that provide more than examination success, and that is what the school is responding to. Institutions that combine academic rigour with practical skills training are becoming the preferred choice.

Education experts say Muhika Junior School’s integrated approach reflects this shift. By embedding skilling into early childhood education and investing in digital infrastructure, the school is responding to the evolving demands of the 21st-century learner.

From strong PLE results to structured talent development and hands-on training, Muhika is demonstrating that primary education can be both academically sound and practically relevant.

As Uganda continues to reform its education system to meet the needs of a dynamic economy, models that blend knowledge with skill may well define the future.