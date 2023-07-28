Phaneroo on a mission to attain the Guinness World Record for the longest applause

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Phaneroo Ministries International, a born-again church based in Kampala, Uganda, is aiming to achieve a Guinness World Record for the longest applause in the country. This Sunday, the church will host a remarkable hand-clapping session that will last for three hours continuously, aptly named “Clap for Jesus.” Their goal is to break the existing Guinness World Record of 2 hours and 5 minutes, set by Clark Stevens during “The Festival of Awesomeness” in the United Kingdom back in July 2019, where the event aimed to raise awareness about mental health and the importance of celebrating achievements, big or small.

Pastor Rohi Bright, speaking to journalists at Phaneroo Ministries International’s head office in Kampala, shared that this applause session is not only about setting a new record but also a way to express gratitude to God for their 9-year milestone as a ministry. The founder, Apostle Grace Lubega, along with the ministry’s team, is enthusiastic about breaking the world record, and their ultimate intention is to honour the name of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Joe Rwabose, a member of the organization’s team, confirmed that the event will be conducted with utmost precision and professionalism. They will have observers from the Guinness World Record Organization overseeing the session, along with professional timekeepers, cameras, and other measures to ensure an uninterrupted three-hour duration.

If Phaneroo Ministries International successfully breaks the Guinness World Record, it will mark the second time Uganda achieves such a feat, the first being for the largest chapati Rolex, weighing approximately 205 kilograms, created by Ugandan YouTuber Raymond Kahuma. The upcoming event promises to be an extraordinary display of unity, celebration, and praise, as the church members gather to create history and show their devotion to their faith.