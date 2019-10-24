Peter Ndegwa is new Safaricom CEO

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | The Safaricom PLC Board of Directors has appointed Peter Ndegwa as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2020. He joins Safaricom from Diageo PLC where he is the Managing Director of Diageo Continental Europe.

“Ndegwa brings a wealth of experience in General Management, Commercial and Business Strategy, Sales and Finance Operations, having spent over 25 years in various roles within the Financial Services and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sectors in Africa and Europe,” the board said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are confident that Ndegwa will carry on our vision of transforming lives while keeping us focused on meeting our customers’ needs and holding us to our new commitment of being Simple, Transparent and Honest.”

Who is Ndegwa?

In his current role, Ndegwa oversees the operations of Diageo PLC in 50 countries in Western and Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East and North Africa region.

He had previously served for seven years as CEO in Guinness Nigeria PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, where he transformed the two operations to deliver a doubledigit growth by investing in people, introducing new brands and reorganising the businesses.

Ndegwa started his career at PwC, the global consulting firm, where he worked for 11 years. Peter holds an MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

He takes over from Bob Collymore who passed on earlier this year.