Peter Kasolo defeats Dr Frank Nabwiso in Jinja city

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Peter Kasolo, a candidate for the National Unity Platform has been declared winner of the Jinja City Mayoral Race. He polled 11,899 votes, to defeat Frank Nabwiso of the Forum for Democratic Change -FDC who scored 10, 398 votes and Robert Kanusu of the National Resistance Movement who had 9,810 votes.

The other candidate Ivan Tibenkana, of the Democratic Party polled 8,327 votes, Alliance for National Transformation-ANT’s Rose Kalembe got 364 votes, and independent candidates; Julius Zziwa scored 1,802 votes, Mohamed Ntuyo had 592 votes, Joseph Bamwite polled 259 votes, Joseph Agaba 203 votes, and Jeff Bidandi 290 votes.

Jinja City Returning Officer Jennipher Kobutungi tasked all dissatisfied candidates to seek court redress

Kasolo told journalists after his declaration that the Mayoral Seat is evidence for the selfless support towards NUP’s leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu and other party flag-bearers. He however, hailed Electoral Commission officials for withstanding the intimidation to declare the rightful candidates.

********

URN