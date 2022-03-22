Patients overwhelm free surgical camp in Amuru

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Patients have overwhelmed the free surgical camp at Atiak health centre IV in Amuru district.

George Ocan, the Secretary of Health Amuru district told URN from the health camp that the district signed a memorandum of understanding with Bulamu Healthcare International to offer free surgeries to 380 most vulnerable people suffering from different complications.

He however noted that the number of patients that turned up seeking the services even after the final registration and vetting period had elapsed was overwhelming, noting that hundreds of them were turned away on Monday when the activities started.

The surgical camp is offering minor operations and treatment for conditions including goiter, endometrial cancer, vulva mass, ovarian mass, hernia, fibroids, hydatid mole, cryptorchidism, hemorrhoids, lymphoma, and keloids among others. It started on Monday and will run for one week.

41-year-old Margaret Akello from Pabbo town council is among those who were turned away since the camp had met its targeted numbers of beneficiaries.

Akello who traveled over 44-kilometers to the surgical camp to get relief from her three-year goiter problems told URN that she was saddened to have missed the opportunity after she was bounced by the medical team.

Mackay Masereka, Vice President Bulamu Healthcare International says the overwhelming turn up of patients for the free medical camp shows the need for health services in the area.

He added that Bulamu Healthcare International has also signed the same Memorandum of Understanding with Gulu district where they will offer similar services after Amuru.

Major hospitals and health facilities charge more than 100,000 Shillings for such services.

URN