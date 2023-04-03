Pastors in Jinja hold protest, task president to assent to Anti-Gay Bill

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pastors in Jinja under their umbrella body of Christian Leaders Fellowship-CLF, on Saturday led a peaceful protest and asked President Yoweri Museveni, to assent to the recently passed Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

While leading a peaceful protest across different streets in Jinja city, the pastors argued that, ever since Parliament passed the bill last month, Museveni has remained silent about the matter.

The pastors, who were accompanied by Muslim clerics, school children and hundreds of their followers held placards, with messages praising Parliament for passing the bill and challenging the President to quickly assent to it.

Led by Zachariah Sserwadda, the overseer of the umbrella body, they argued that, Museveni has openly used different forums to express discomfort with homosexuals and he should therefore reciprocate the same by signing the bill into law.

Sserwadda argued that, homosexuality tendencies are discouraged in both the bible and within the African cultural setups, arguing that, the top leaders of this country should lead all avenues aimed at deterring such acts in the country.

Vicky Lubega another pastor said that, on signing the bill, the government should grant a two months amnesty to all reformists who are willing to transform and abandon homosexuality.

Lubega argued that such individuals should be offered psychological and spiritual support, which will enable them to extensively transform from their past habits.

Abdul Mulaabi, an imam from Mpumudde said that, homosexuality tendencies are spreading out amongst school going children and their youthful counterparts, most of whom aim at earning quick money from gay rights activists across the world.

