Parliament demands explanation on Ugandan embassy in DRC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has called on the Executive to present a formal statement regarding the attack on Uganda’s Embassy in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This follows images of persons burning Uganda’s flag by protesters who also stormed Uganda’s embassy and vandalized property therein.

The incident has been linked to the capture of Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC, by the Tutsi-led M23 rebels on Monday.

The Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi raised the matter during Tuesday’s plenary session chaired by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa.

Ssenyonyi expressed deep concerns over the ongoing conflict between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army, backed by UN peacekeepers, emphasizing the need for the government to address the situation urgently.

“DRC is our neighbor, and there are many Ugandans there. What is happening is a great concern for us as a country. For about four years, Uganda’s Ambassador to DRC has not been accredited, and I keep questioning the state of our relationship with the DRC,” said Ssenyonyi.

He further highlighted the disparity in visa policies, noting that while Uganda waived visa fees for DRC citizens under the East African Community Treaty, the DRC has not reciprocated.

“What kind of relationship do we have with the DRC? And now, with the ongoing armed conflict, we need an update from the government, especially on what is happening along our borders and the status of Ugandans trapped by the conflict,” he added.

Ssenyonyi also pointed to allegations of Uganda’s support for M23 rebels, a claim previously denied by the government but frequently brought up in international circles. He reminded Parliament that Uganda is still paying reparations to the DRC following a court ruling over resource exploitation.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, MP for Kira Municipality, criticized the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) for allegedly making inflammatory remarks about the M23 rebels, which he argued may have contributed to the attack on the embassy.

“The reckless conduct of the CDF, mocking Congo and seemingly supporting M23, has partly caused this trouble. Mr. Speaker, can the Ministry of Defence come here and explain?” he demanded.

Ssemujju also warned about Uganda’s strained relations with its neighbors, citing recent diplomatic tensions with Kenya, Ethiopia, and now the DRC.

“We are still paying almost a trillion shillings to the DRC for stealing its mineral resources, and now our embassy has been set on fire,” he lamented.

Kalungu West MP, Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu, urged Uganda Airlines to revise its flight routes to the DRC, citing the volatile security situation. “Immediate attention should be given to this matter as our national carrier conducts frequent flights to the DRC,” he cautioned.

In response, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa assured the House that he had engaged the Minister of State for Regional Cooperation, John Mulimba, who requested space on the Order Paper to present a statement on the matter.

“Our embassy was burnt; it is on fire. I have instructed the Minister to crosscheck with me this evening so we can consider accommodating his statement tomorrow, January 29, 2025,” Tayebwa informed Parliament.

The developments have raised concerns over Uganda’s diplomatic standing with the DRC and the safety of its citizens and investments in the region. Parliament awaits the government’s response to address these pressing issues.

