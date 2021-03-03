Panic at KCCA as police conducts impromptu fire drills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was panic and confusion at Kampala Capital City Authority –KCCA headquarters this morning resulting from impromptu fire drills by officers from the Police-Fire and Rescue Services Directorate.

Fire trucks surrounded KCCA headquarters blurring sirens triggering panic among workers and several people who had to the authority offices for services.

Some of the people including officers from the counter-terrorism unit and private security guards at KCCA were seen running or walking from one corner to another seemingly confused about what was going on. Dozens of others quickly found their way out of KCCA premises.

A private security guard at the entrance of KCCA’s main building told Uganda Radio Network that the fire drill caught her unawares, which explains why she fled for dear life when she saw over a dozen firefighters running into the building.

“They have indeed surprised us. I was not ware. I just saw trucks surrounding this building. I got scared when police firefighters entered this building running. I thought the fire was inside this building,” the private security guard said.

More than 20 police firefighters were stationed on the trucks as if on a fire extinction mission. The fire team was backed up by ambulances carrying health workers fully dressed in their official attires. Not only private security guards were caught off guard but Counter-Terrorism Officers at City Hall court, hospital, and other police personnel guarding the parking areas and offices.

“I cannot tell what is happening. I am also seeing trucks and ambulances here. I don’t know whether there is fire inside,” a Counter-Terrorism Officer said. KCCA Spokesperson, Daniel Nuweabine, said the surprise fire drills were intended to test the alertness of KCCA staff including security personnel on how they can respond to a fire emergency.

“When conducting fire drills, you don’t alert people because you will not achieve the purpose. It was impromptu and we have identified the gaps and we have known the level of alertness of everyone,” Nuweabine said. Although Nuweabine did not reveal why KCCA opted to conduct the fire drill now, a Counter-Terrorism Officer said was planned by the former commander of police personnel attached to KCCA, Kitumwa Rusoke.

“When some of KCCA offices started catching fire, Rusoke drafted a plan for impromptu fire exercises. He was transferred before that plan could be implemented,” the policeman said. Between 2018 and 2020, two KCCA offices caught fire. However, there was minimal damage on both occasions as the fire was swiftly contained. Police records show that 2000 fire incidents were recorded between 2018 and 2019.

Joseph Mugisa, the Director of Police Fire and Rescue Services in the 2019 report attributed the fires mainly to negligence, unattended burning charcoal stoves/candle wax, Electrical short circuit with and electrical appliances.

URN