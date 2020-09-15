Pallisa Woman MP Faith Alupo dies in Mulago hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Woman MP Pallisa district Faith Alupo passed on Tuesday morning while in Mulago Hospital.

Alupo lost in the recently concluded NRM party primaries to Kevin Kaala Ojinga.

Jacob Opolot, the Pallisa County MP said that they are yet to find out the cause of her death. He says that her death is a shock since she hasn’t been sick.

Hellen Kawesa, the spokesperson of Parliament says a statement regarding Alupo’s death will be issued. She says the cause of death is still being investigated.

Alupo came into Parliament in June 2018 after the former Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC) Woman MP candidate for Pallisa, Catherine Achola was disqualified by the Electoral Commission from the race on grounds that the names she had used for nomination do not tally with those on her academic qualification.

