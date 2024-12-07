Pakwach leaders eulogize Chairperson of West Nile Speakers’ Association

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pakwach District local leaders have praised the late Kawawa Rashid Abdul, the former Chairperson of the West Nile Speakers Association and Council Speaker for Pakwach Town Council, for being principled.

Abdul died on Thursday at Nebbi General Hospital. He was 48 years old.

In a council meeting held on Friday at Pakwach Town Council hall, the Mayor of Pakwach Town Council, Patrick Warom, expressed sorrow, noting that the late Kawawa’s passing occurred at a crucial time, as he was preparing to travel to Fort Portal to address key issues facing the West Nile region.

Warom called on his colleagues to carry forward Kawawa’s work with the same dedication and commitment he demonstrated throughout his tenure.

Pakwach District Speaker Christine Manda described the late Abdul as an honest and forthright leader, highlighting the significant gap his death leaves in the entire subregion. Manda praised Abdul for contributing a lot to strengthening the speakers’ association in West Nile.

Joyce Kayeny, the Spokesperson of the West Nile Speakers’ Association, recalled that Abdul was elected to his position because of his exemplary leadership skills.

Kayeny fondly remembered his pivotal role in mentoring her and other leaders in the sub-region.

The late Abdul was elected in the position of West Nile Speakers Association on 11th June this year, with other executive members like Lomori Victor Vidal from Arua City as the Vice Chairperson, Osman Yusuf Shaban from Adjumani as the Secretary, Kayeng Joyce from Zombo as the Spokesperson, and Amba Swale Ahmed from Yumbe as the Treasurer of the association.

Obedi Abdul Talib, the elder brother of the late Abdul, revealed that his brother died of bilharzia, which he had been battling since 2008.

*****

URN