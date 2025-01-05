Pakwach Church seeks shs3.2 billion for expansion, renovation

Pakwach, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Clerics at Our Lady of Trust Catholic Church in Pakwach district are seeking 3.2 billion Shillings to renovate and expand the 66-year-old Church.

The church, which falls under Pakwach Parish, Nebbi Catholic Diocese, was built in 1958.

The Pastoral Coordinator of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Emmanuel Ocokuru, states that the church has deteriorated because of its location along the River Nile Belt.

According to Ocokuru, the area along the River Nile Belt has sandy soil, which requires that structures are well reinforced for them to last.

He emphasizes that if the plan to expand and renovate the church is realized, it will inspire spiritual growth across the entire West Nile sub-region.

The Apostolic Administrator of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, Archbishop Raphael p’Mony Wokorach, said the new structure would be a testament to the growing faith of the Christian community.

Archbishop Wokorach urged believers to remain steadfast in their faith and commit to the fundraising efforts to ensure the project’s success.

Fred Jachan Omach, the chief fundraiser, revealed that construction of the current church took five years, but its expansion and renovation are expected to be completed within three years.

Omach appealed to believers to contribute generously and with determination to meet the target within the stipulated timeframe.

During the event, Christians were encouraged to raise at least 500 million Shillings as part of the initial contributions.

Christians expressed a strong willingness to support the project.

URN