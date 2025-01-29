Opposition unhappy with EC over voter update exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opposition party leaders have voiced concerns about the ongoing voter registration update exercise, questioning its fairness and alleging that the incumbent party is using its position to control the process.

The exercise, which includes registration, updating voter information, and transferring polling stations, began on Monday, January 20, and will continue until February 10. It operates daily from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, including weekends.

However, it has already faced challenges, leading to calls for an extension due to concerns raised.

David Lewis Rubongoya, the Secretary General of the National Unity Platform (NUP), the largest opposition political party said apart from the little time dedicated to the exercise, the idea of holding the updates at the parish level is a disincentive to many potential voters.

“The idea of conducting the exercise at the parish level is also not a good one because there are very big parishes and our people can’t walk there. We want the Electoral Commission to conduct this exercise at village level so that all the people are catered for especially since this exercise has been given very few days,” Rubongoya.

He also expressed displeasure with the decision not to register children who are 17 years old. “We are not happy that the Electoral Commission is not registering people who are not 18 years old. It is very unfair because for sure we know that these people will be 18 years old by the time we go for elections in 2026,” Rubongoya.

Democratic Party Vice President Fred Mukasa Mbidde expressed regret that political parties are unable to closely monitor this critical phase of the electoral process. “It’s unfortunate that while the voter registration and update exercise has started, opposition parties cannot track who is being added or removed from the voter register,” Mbidde said. “This directly impacts the results of the January elections,” Mbidde said. He added that opposition parties are hampered by restrictions that prevent them from conducting field operations until after the official nomination of candidates, which leaves many unable to deploy teams to observe the update activities in rural areas.

Furthermore, he emphasized that logistical and financial challenges limit the ability of opposition branches to actively participate in monitoring the process. “We can only do so much from a distance. If we miss ceremonies or updates, how can we know if someone has passed away or if the register is being updated properly?” he asked.

The lack of oversight has heightened opposition concerns that the incumbent party may be leveraging its power to tilt the process in its favour. “The incumbent has the means to influence or direct certain institutions to serve its political advantage,” Mbidde stated, raising alarms that the voter update exercise could be more beneficial to the ruling party than to the integrity of the election process itself.

With limited resources and oversight capacity, opposition parties fear they may be excluded from crucial updates that could impact the outcome of the election.

Mbidde called for a more transparent approach to ensure that all parties have fair access to monitor the voter rolls and safeguard the integrity of the system.

In response, EC spokesperson Julius Mucungizi emphasized that the exercise is fully inclusive, targeting all eligible voters, including new voters, those wishing to transfer their polling stations, and individuals seeking to verify or update their voter information. “All stakeholders, including political leaders, parties, religious institutions, civil society organizations, and the media, are encouraged to participate. Political parties, according to the EC, do not require a special invitation to engage in the process. Political leaders are urged to mobilize citizens to take part and help inform the public about the importance of this exercise,” he said.

He also pointed out that several political parties have already involved their leaders in mobilizing members to participate in the ongoing exercise. However, he stressed that the EC cannot be held responsible for political parties’ inability to organize their activities, stating, “The EC cannot be responsible for the parties’ capability to run their business.”Regarding security involvement,

Mucungizi explained that some people are confusing the ongoing NIRA registration process with the EC’s responsibilities. He noted, “Currently, there are people who are seeking to first get on the NIRA registration and at the same time also want to be included on the EC register.”He further clarified the roles of NIRA and the Electoral Commission, stating, “The verification of citizenship is not the responsibility of the Electoral Commission. The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is responsible for verifying citizenship, and their processes require checks by security organs. I think people pursuing this are required to get forms from GISOs or something like that. Once they register with NIRA and are confirmed as citizens, the EC can then register them on the national voting register.”Another point of concern raised was the registration of individuals who will turn 18 after the registration period ends.

Mucungizi clarified that individuals who reach the age of 18 after the registration deadline will not be eligible to register for the upcoming election, as the law stipulates that voters must be 18 years old at the time of registration.

Regarding the perceived short registration period, Mucungizi acknowledged that some people had only recently become aware of the process. However, he emphasized that there are still 11 days remaining for those who wish to register. “The available time should be used effectively by eligible voters, and extending the deadline could encourage complacency. But if the set date reaches and there is a need for extension, the Commission will take a decision,” Mucunguzi said.

URN