OPM donates cattle to former Lwala Girls S.S abductees in Kaberamaido

Kaberamaido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Prime Minister- OPM has donated cattle to former abductees of the Lord’s Resistance Army- LRA in Kaberamaido.

The beneficiaries are former students of Lwala Girls Boarding Secondary School who were abducted by the LRA rebels in 2003. More than 100 girls were abducted in Lwala Girls on June 24th, 2003 when LRA rebels attacked the school located in Kaberamaido district.

In 2015, a monument containing 47 names of the abducted girls was unveiled at Lwala Girls school. Since the attack, school authorities and government are yet to established the real number of girls who have managed to return.

Now, OPM has offered heifers to some of the girls as part of the restocking program aimed at improving livelihoods of people of Uganda especially in districts of Dokolo, Kumi, Alebtom, Lira, Amuria, Katakwi and Kaberamaido among others. The heifers valued at 870,000 shillings each weigh between 150-200 Kilograms.

According to the list from OPM, Kumi district will get 10, Dokolo 05, Alebtong 02, Lira 05, Kaberamaido 02 and Katakwi got 15 heifers.

Michael Bwalatum, the RDC Katakwi while receiving the heifers from Otebe Contractors, the supplier procured by OPM urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the animals.

Sophia Atim and Lydia Alupo, the beneficiaries of the heifers in Kaberamaido commended government for remembering them although it’s after 17 years. Atim says that they are still recovering from mental trauma of 2003 events when the rebels abducted them from school.

Serephine Alia, the Chief Administrative Officer in Katakwi says that OPM intervention follows an assessment by the district on the plight of abducted girls.

******

URN