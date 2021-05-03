OLYMPICS: Kiprotich picked for Uganda marathon team

📌 🇺🇬 Uganda marathon team
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT, URN & XINHUA | Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has selected Stephen Kiprotich as one of three marathoners to represent the country in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that start July 23, 2021.
With up to seven athletes making the qualifying time, selectors of the Uganda Athletics Federation in a meeting last week considered current form to pick their final team.
First on the list is Fred Musobo with the second best qualifying time of 2:06:56 set in April 2019. He however is top in current form, having run 2:08:24 from the Siena, Italy marathon last month.
Next is former Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich whose best qualifying time was 2:08:31 set in 2019, but going by current form, has the second best time of 2:09:04 set last month at the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, Netherlands.
At the April 18th race, Kiprotich made claim to a place among the contenders by beating previous top ranked Filex Chemonges and Geoffrey Kusuro.
He makes history, by joining Benjamin Kiplagat as athletes that have represented Uganda at three straight Olympics. Kiprotich won gold in 2012, finished 14th in 2016, and gets another shot at the next games.
Kiprotich has also competed at four World Championships, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019. He won gold in 2013.
The final place on Uganda’s Olympics marathon team to Tokyo was taken by Felix Chemonges, who had the best qualifying time of 2:05:12 which is also the national record set in October 2019, but on current form is 4th at 2:09:59.
The long marathon qualification period, that started in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, has seen seven Ugandans qualify before the deadline that was pushed to May 31, 2021.
“We focused mainly on current form to pick our team. We are confident about the three we have picked, and particularly for Kiprotich, who has continued to show great discipline and professionalism. He continues to be a good example to the young ones by constantly also competing in our local races like the cross country events,” Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation told The Independent in an interview.
Missing out is Solomon Mutai 2:08:25 who had the qualifying third best time of 2:08:25 set in April 2019, but has no current time and Geoffrey Kusuro, who had the third best current time of 02:09:53, but was edged by Kiprotich in their head-on race in Enschede.
“The marathon is not due until August 8, so those picked now have three months to get it right. They will soon be brought together with the women Juliet Chekwel and Immaculate Chemutai to train under Gordon Ahimbisibwe,” Otuchet said.
Biggest Ugandan team to Olympics
Otuchet also confirmed that athletes have stepped up preparations, and is confident Uganda will have at least 23 track and field athletes qualify.
This would be the largest in recent Olympics, as there were 17 at the last Games in Rio, and 11 in London 2012.
“Qualification runs until end of June, so I am optimistic we will have at least 5 more from the 20 who have already qualified. This should include Jacob Kiplimo who has not yet got a chance to run on the track since his injury in 2019,” Otuchet said.
Kiplimo indicated he is back on form last year, when he won the World Half-Marathon Athletics Championship in Gdynia, Poland on his debut.
Otuchet revealed that government, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the African National Olympics Association (ANOCA) are supporting the athletes in pre-Tokyo preparations.
“Those who have already qualified, and those who are close, are all training hard. The long distance athletes are all in Kapchorwa training with their various camps and coaches. The sprinters are in Kampala, and they have all got material and financial support already,” Otuchet said.
He said the elite athletes had recently got $1,000 from IOC, while government has given all who have qualified, and those close to qualifying sh1.2million each to prepare to Tokyo.
“We are targeting a good show at the Olympics and the athletes who have already qualified are preparing well for the event,” Otuchet confirmed.
Already, 23 field runners have qualified to represent Uganda at the Games, plus three boxers and a rower. They will likely be joined by two swimmers and a weight lifter.
Uganda will be led by 5,000m and 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei. “My target at this year’s Olympics remains to win two gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000m races. I am preparing well and am determined to perform well at the Games,” Cheptegei told Xinhua.
Cheptegei is the 2019 world champion in the 10,000m and cross country, and is only the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000m and 10,000m world records concurrently, both set in 2020.
📌 The track and field races Uganda has qualified in for Olympics
MEN
• Marathon (3 places)
• 10,000m 2
• 5,000m 3
• 3,000M ST 2
• 1,500m 1
WOMEN
• Marathon 2
• 10,000m 2
• 5,000M 2
• 3,000M ST 1
• 1,500m 2
• 800M 2
• 400m 1
|No.
|Name
|Sport
|1.
|Joshua Cheptegei
|Athletics
|2.
|Halima Nakaayi
|Athletics
|3.
|Winnie Nanyondo
|Athletics
|4.
|Ronald Musagala
|Athletics
|5.
|Albert Chemutai
|Athletics
|6.
|Peruth Chemutai
|Athletics
|7.
|Esther Chebet
|Athletics
|8.
|Kibet Mande Abdallah
|Athletics
|9.
|Stella Chesang
|Athletics
|10.
|Sarah Chelangat
|Athletics
|11.
|Juliet Chekwel
|Athletics
|12.
|Benjamin Kiplagat
|Athletics
|13.
|Racheal Zena Chebet
|Athletics
|14.
|Leni Shida
|Athletics
|15.
|Oscar Chelimo
|Athletics
|16.
|Catherine Nazniri
|Boxing
|17.
|Musa Shadir Bwogi
|Boxing
|18
|David Kavuma Semujju
|Boxing
|19.
|Immaculate Chemutai
|Athletics
|20.
|Jacob Kiplimo
|Athletics
|21
|Immaculate Chemutai.
|Athletics
|22
|Kathleen Noble
|Rowing
|23.
|Felix Chemonges
|Athletics
| 3 athletes selected
|24.
|Fred Musobo
|Athletics
|26.
|Stephen Kiprotich
|Athletics
|28.
|Avice Meya
|Swimming
|2 swimmers will be selected by 20th June
|29.
|Atuhaire Ambala
|Swimming
|30.
|Selina Katumba
|Swimming
|31.
|Kirabo Mutebi
|Swimming
|32.
|Tendo Mukalazi
|Swimming
UGANDA history at the Olympics
MEDALS BY GAMES
|Games
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1956 Melbourne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1960 Rome
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1964 Tokyo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1968 Mexico City
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1972 Munich
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1980 Moscow
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1984 Los Angeles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1988 Seoul
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1992 Barcelona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1996 Atlanta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2000 Sydney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2004 Athens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2008 Beijing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2012 London
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2016 Rio de Janeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals (15 games)
|2
|3
|2
|7
✳ TOKYO OLYMPICS ATHLETICS TIMETABLE (all times Japan)
Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 – 12:30
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
- Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 800m Round 1
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Women’s 100m Round 1
Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 – 21:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Women’s 5000m Round 1
- Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
- Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 10,000m Final
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round
- Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
- Men’s 800m Round 1
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round
- Men’s 100m Preliminary Round
Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 – 21:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
- Women’s 100m Semifinals
- Men’s 100m Round 1
- Men’s Discus Throw Final
- Women’s 800m Semifinals
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Women’s 100m Final
Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:10 – 12:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
- Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Shot Put Final
- Men’s 400m Round 1
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s High Jump Final
- Men’s 100m Semifinals
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
- Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Triple Jump Final
- Men’s 800m Semifinals
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
- Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 100m Final
Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 – 11:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 1500m Round 1
- Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Final
- Women’s 200m Round 1
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:00 – 22:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
- Women’s 200m Semifinals
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Discus Throw Final
- Men’s 400m Semifinals
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Women’s 5000m Final
Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 – 12:35
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s 1500m Round 1
- Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s 400m Round 1
- Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Long Jump Final
- Men’s 200m Round 1
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Final
- Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
- Men’s Pole Vault Final
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 5000m Round 1
- Women’s Hammer Throw Final
- Men’s 200m Semifinals
- Women’s 800m Final
- Women’s 200m Final
Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 – 12:25
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s Decathlon 100m
- Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round
- Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
- Men’s Decathlon Long Jump
- Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Heptathlon High Jump
- Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
- Men’s Decathlon Shot Put
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:30 – 22:00
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s Decathlon High Jump
- Women’s 1500m Semifinals
- Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
- Women’s 400m Semifinals
- Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
- Men’s Hammer Throw Final
- Women’s Heptathlon 200m
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 800m Final
- Men’s Decathlon 400m
- Men’s 200m Final
Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 – 15:05
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
- Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round
- Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump
- Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Triple Jump Final
- Men’s Shot Put Final
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
- Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
- Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw
Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 16:30 – 18:05
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
- Men’s 20km Race Walk Final
- Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 – 21:45
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
- Women’s Pole Vault Final
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Men’s 1500m Semifinals
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 400m Final
- Women’s Heptathlon 800m
- Men’s Decathlon 1500m
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 5:30 – 10:00
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
- Men’s 50km Race Walk Final
- Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 16:30 – 18:15
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
- Women’s 20km Race Walk Final
- Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:50 – 22:55
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony
- Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
- Women’s Javelin Throw Final
- Men’s 5000m Final
- Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 400m Final
- Women’s 1500m Final
- Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
- Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 – 10:15
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
- Women’s Marathon Final
- Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
*The victory ceremony of Women’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.
Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 – 22:20
Venues: Olympic Stadium
- Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony
- Women’s High Jump Final
- Women’s 10,000m Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Final
- Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 1500m Final
- Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony
Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 – 9:45
Venues: Sapporo Odori Park
- Men’s Marathon Final
- Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony
*Session tickets not for sale
*The victory ceremony of Men’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.
