OLYMPICS: Kiprotich picked for Uganda marathon team

📌 🇺🇬 Uganda marathon team

*⃣ Fred Musobo

*⃣ Stephen Kiprotich

*⃣ Felix Chemonges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT, URN & XINHUA | Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has selected Stephen Kiprotich as one of three marathoners to represent the country in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that start July 23, 2021.

With up to seven athletes making the qualifying time, selectors of the Uganda Athletics Federation in a meeting last week considered current form to pick their final team.

First on the list is Fred Musobo with the second best qualifying time of 2:06:56 set in April 2019. He however is top in current form, having run 2:08:24 from the Siena, Italy marathon last month.

Next is former Olympic champion Stephen Kiprotich whose best qualifying time was 2:08:31 set in 2019, but going by current form, has the second best time of 2:09:04 set last month at the NN Mission Marathon in Enschede, Netherlands.

At the April 18th race, Kiprotich made claim to a place among the contenders by beating previous top ranked Filex Chemonges and Geoffrey Kusuro.

He makes history, by joining Benjamin Kiplagat as athletes that have represented Uganda at three straight Olympics. Kiprotich won gold in 2012, finished 14th in 2016, and gets another shot at the next games.

Kiprotich has also competed at four World Championships, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2019. He won gold in 2013.

The final place on Uganda’s Olympics marathon team to Tokyo was taken by Felix Chemonges, who had the best qualifying time of 2:05:12 which is also the national record set in October 2019, but on current form is 4th at 2:09:59.

The long marathon qualification period, that started in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, has seen seven Ugandans qualify before the deadline that was pushed to May 31, 2021.

“We focused mainly on current form to pick our team. We are confident about the three we have picked, and particularly for Kiprotich, who has continued to show great discipline and professionalism. He continues to be a good example to the young ones by constantly also competing in our local races like the cross country events,” Dominic Otuchet, president of the Uganda Athletics Federation told The Independent in an interview.

Missing out is Solomon Mutai 2:08:25 who had the qualifying third best time of 2:08:25 set in April 2019, but has no current time and Geoffrey Kusuro, who had the third best current time of 02:09:53, but was edged by Kiprotich in their head-on race in Enschede.

“The marathon is not due until August 8, so those picked now have three months to get it right. They will soon be brought together with the women Juliet Chekwel and Immaculate Chemutai to train under Gordon Ahimbisibwe,” Otuchet said.

Biggest Ugandan team to Olympics

Otuchet also confirmed that athletes have stepped up preparations, and is confident Uganda will have at least 23 track and field athletes qualify.

This would be the largest in recent Olympics, as there were 17 at the last Games in Rio, and 11 in London 2012.

“Qualification runs until end of June, so I am optimistic we will have at least 5 more from the 20 who have already qualified. This should include Jacob Kiplimo who has not yet got a chance to run on the track since his injury in 2019,” Otuchet said.

Kiplimo indicated he is back on form last year, when he won the World Half-Marathon Athletics Championship in Gdynia, Poland on his debut.

Otuchet revealed that government, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and the African National Olympics Association (ANOCA) are supporting the athletes in pre-Tokyo preparations.

“Those who have already qualified, and those who are close, are all training hard. The long distance athletes are all in Kapchorwa training with their various camps and coaches. The sprinters are in Kampala, and they have all got material and financial support already,” Otuchet said.

He said the elite athletes had recently got $1,000 from IOC, while government has given all who have qualified, and those close to qualifying sh1.2million each to prepare to Tokyo.

“We are targeting a good show at the Olympics and the athletes who have already qualified are preparing well for the event,” Otuchet confirmed.

Already, 23 field runners have qualified to represent Uganda at the Games, plus three boxers and a rower. They will likely be joined by two swimmers and a weight lifter. Uganda will be led by 5,000m and 10,000m world champion Joshua Cheptegei. “My target at this year’s Olympics remains to win two gold medals in the 5,000 and 10,000m races. I am preparing well and am determined to perform well at the Games,” Cheptegei told Xinhua. Cheptegei is the 2019 world champion in the 10,000m and cross country, and is only the tenth man in history to hold the 5,000m and 10,000m world records concurrently, both set in 2020. Since the nation’s official debut in 1956, Ugandan athletes have appeared in every edition of the Summer Olympic Games, with the exception of the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal because of its partial support of the African boycott. Uganda has won only 2 gold medals before, from John Akii-Bua in 1972, and Stephen Kiprotich in 2012. 📌 The track and field races Uganda has qualified in for Olympics

MEN

• Marathon (3 places)

• 10,000m 2

• 5,000m 3

• 3,000M ST 2

• 1,500m 1 WOMEN

• Marathon 2

• 10,000m 2

• 5,000M 2

• 3,000M ST 1

• 1,500m 2

• 800M 2

• 400m 1 No. Name Sport 1. Joshua Cheptegei Athletics 2. Halima Nakaayi Athletics 3. Winnie Nanyondo Athletics 4. Ronald Musagala Athletics 5. Albert Chemutai Athletics 6. Peruth Chemutai Athletics 7. Esther Chebet Athletics 8. Kibet Mande Abdallah Athletics 9. Stella Chesang Athletics 10. Sarah Chelangat Athletics 11. Juliet Chekwel Athletics 12. Benjamin Kiplagat Athletics 13. Racheal Zena Chebet Athletics 14. Leni Shida Athletics 15. Oscar Chelimo Athletics 16. Catherine Nazniri Boxing 17. Musa Shadir Bwogi Boxing 18 David Kavuma Semujju Boxing 19. Immaculate Chemutai Athletics 20. Jacob Kiplimo Athletics 21 Immaculate Chemutai. Athletics 22 Kathleen Noble Rowing 23. Felix Chemonges Athletics 3 athletes selected 24. Fred Musobo Athletics 26. Stephen Kiprotich Athletics 28. Avice Meya Swimming 2 swimmers will be selected by 20th June 29. Atuhaire Ambala Swimming 30. Selina Katumba Swimming 31. Kirabo Mutebi Swimming 32. Tendo Mukalazi Swimming ****** UGANDA history at the Olympics MEDALS BY GAMES Games Gold Silver Bronze Total 1956 Melbourne 0 0 0 0 1960 Rome 0 0 0 0 1964 Tokyo 0 0 0 0 1968 Mexico City 0 1 1 2 1972 Munich 1 1 0 2 1980 Moscow 0 1 0 1 1984 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 1988 Seoul 0 0 0 0 1992 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 1996 Atlanta 0 0 1 1 2000 Sydney 0 0 0 0 2004 Athens 0 0 0 0 2008 Beijing 0 0 0 0 2012 London 1 0 0 1 2016 Rio de Janeiro 0 0 0 0 Totals (15 games) 2 3 2 7 ✳ TOKYO OLYMPICS ATHLETICS TIMETABLE (all times Japan) Date and Time: Fri 30 July 9:00 – 12:30 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s 100m Round 1 Date and Time: Fri 30 July 19:00 – 21:00 Venues: Olympic Stadium Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10,000m Final Date and Time: Sat 31 July 9:00 – 12:00 Venues: Olympic Stadium Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Men’s 800m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round Date and Time: Sat 31 July 19:00 – 21:55 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 9:10 – 12:00 Venues: Olympic Stadium Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 400m Round 1

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony Date and Time: Sun 1 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55 Venues: Olympic Stadium Women’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 100m Final Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 9:00 – 11:55 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 200m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final Date and Time: Mon 2 Aug. 19:00 – 22:00 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s 100m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 9:00 – 12:35 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s 400m Round 1

Women’s Discus Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Women’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 200m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final

Women’s 5000m Victory Ceremony Date and Time: Tue 3 Aug. 19:00 – 21:55 Venues: Olympic Stadium Women’s Long Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 9:00 – 12:25 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s Decathlon 100m

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Round

Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

Men’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon High Jump

Women’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s 800m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Hurdles Victory Ceremony Date and Time: Wed 4 Aug. 18:30 – 22:00 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 200m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 9:00 – 15:05 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Men’s Hammer Throw Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon Long Jump

Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 800m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 200m Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

Women’s Heptathlon Javelin Throw Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 16:30 – 18:05 Venues: Sapporo Odori Park Men’s 20km Race Walk Final

Men’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony *Session tickets not for sale Date and Time: Thu 5 Aug. 19:00 – 21:45 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s Shot Put Victory Ceremony

Men’s Triple Jump Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 110m Hurdles Victory Ceremony

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 5:30 – 10:00 Venues: Sapporo Odori Park Men’s 50km Race Walk Final

Men’s 50km Race Walk Venue Ceremony *Session tickets not for sale Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 16:30 – 18:15 Venues: Sapporo Odori Park Women’s 20km Race Walk Final

Women’s 20km Race Walk Venue Ceremony *Session tickets not for sale Date and Time: Fri 6 Aug. 19:50 – 22:55 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pole Vault Victory Ceremony

Women’s Heptathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s Decathlon Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Men’s 400m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Men’s 5000m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 400m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 7:00 – 10:15 Venues: Sapporo Odori Park Women’s Marathon Final

Women’s Marathon Venue Ceremony *Session tickets not for sale

*The victory ceremony of Women’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony. Date and Time: Sat 7 Aug. 19:00 – 22:20 Venues: Olympic Stadium Men’s 50km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 20km Race Walk Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Victory Ceremony

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10,000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Women’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 10,000m Victory Ceremony

Men’s 1500m Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women’s High Jump Victory Ceremony

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Victory Ceremony Date and Time: Sun 8 Aug. 7:00 – 9:45 Venues: Sapporo Odori Park Men’s Marathon Final

Men’s Marathon Venue Ceremony *Session tickets not for sale

*The victory ceremony of Men’s Marathon will take place at the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony.