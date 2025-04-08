Oil works cement Hoima’s strategic city status

COMMENT | YUSUF MASABA | The second National Development Plan II, the government’s policy blueprint, an offshoot of the Vision 2040 to transform Uganda into a Middle Incomes class economy, now in its fourth series initially conceptualized establishment of four regional cities, namely, Gulu, Mbale, Mbarara and Arua.

The blueprint also laid out five strategic cities: Hoima (oil), Nakasongola (industrial), Fort Portal (tourism), Moroto (mining) and Jinja (industrial).

Today, Hoima requires no belaboring. It is no longer a back water it was ten years ago when the NDP II came into force. Save for a few setbacks, everything is falling into place in Hoima, all pointing to rapid transformation to becoming a regional industrial hub.

From a bird’s-eye view, Hoima’s— which was granted city status in July 2021—skyline is rapidly urbanizing. On the ground, the rhythmic hum of development echoes through the tarmacked roads, high rise buildings with offices for rent, to the booming hoteling industry.

In Hoima East Division, Kyarwiru Cell, the towering 20,000-seater Hoima City Stadium symbolizes a future hub of sports and entertainment, poised to generate revenue from major events like the 2027 AFCON.

In Kabaale-Buresuka, the Kabalega Industrial Park, home to Uganda’s second international airport, is emerging as a gateway to global commerce. While the financial figures behind these projects may be unfamiliar to many locals, one thing is certain—their lives and communities have been irreversibly transformed.

Leaving Hoima City, the transformation becomes even more tangible along the 111km Hoima–Butiaba–Wanseko road. Once a rugged trail, it has been reborn into a smooth tarmac highway, turning what was once a challenging journey into an effortless drive. Along the way, Peterson’s Viewpoint offers a stunning panoramic vista, while Waki B-1, Uganda’s first deep oil well drilled in 1938, stands as a historic marker of the region’s resource wealth.

Upon arrival in Buliisa town, formerly classified as a hard-to-reach area, a new reality unfolds. Streets bustle with activity, businesses thrive, and modern infrastructure welcomes visitors. These well-paved roads now provide seamless access to Murchison Falls National Park, Uganda’s largest protected area. Once hard to reach, the park can now be accessed in under two hours – from Hoima City, thanks to oil and gas-driven infrastructure investments.

Further into Buliisa, the Tilenga Project is bustling with activity. Spanning over five square miles, the Tilenga industrial area will soon house a Central Processing Facility, a drilling support base, and a 4,000-man camp. Alongside this transformation, newly constructed permanent homes serve as a testament to the resettled families who have embraced the changes and opportunities brought by development.

The benefits extend far beyond infrastructure. Buliisa’s hospitality industry is booming, with new hotels and lodges catering to all types of travellers. Previously, the high cost of accommodation deterred many locals from exploring Murchison Falls National Park, but the rise of diverse hospitality options has made wildlife tourism more accessible than ever.

These developments exemplify how Uganda’s oil and gas sector is unlocking opportunities across multiple industries, particularly tourism.

The decision to build Hoima City Stadium was largely influenced by the presence of Kabalega International Airport, itself a product of oil and gas developments. The airport is not only designed to facilitate the transport of heavy machinery for refinery and industrial park construction, but it also serves as a strategic gateway for tourists and businesses seeking to tap into unexplored regional markets.

Recognising these linkages, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) commissioned a study to assess the relationship between the oil and gas sector and tourism.

The findings highlighted key benefits, including the construction of over 700 km of quality tarmac roads, improved access to attractions like Kabwoya Game Reserve, and increased investment in hospitality facilities. As oil-related infrastructure expands and Kabalega International Airport becomes operational, these synergies are expected to grow, further cementing the Albertine region as both an industrial and tourism hub.

The Author is a Corporate Affairs Officer, Petroleum Authority of Uganda