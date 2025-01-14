Obundingya Bwa Bwamba gets Queen

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rtd. Col. Ayongi Kamya, the king of Obundingya Bwa Bwamba (OBB), has officially unveiled the queen. Queen Consort Nabantu, Betty Mbabazi, was introduced to royal subjects, cabinet ministers, and chiefs at a function held at Nkisya Royal Palace in Bughanikere Town Council, Bundibugyo District on Monday.

In his message, Kamya described the event as a milestone in the kingdom’s history, marking the moment he is receiving a partner who will play an essential role in advancing the kingdom’s cultural mandate. He urged the subjects to welcome the queen and collaborate with her to build a self-reliant cultural institution.

In her brief address, the queen pledged to support efforts in addressing current social and family challenges, including early marriages and domestic violence. She also promised to champion the preservation of cultural norms and values within the kingdom.

Born on August 20, 1995, the queen is the daughter of Alicyaha Salezio and Gerades Kabonesa. Obundingya Bwa Bwamba was formally recognized in 2014, following its separation from Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu.