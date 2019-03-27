Obua takes over lango province ahead of FUFA drum kick off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Uganda Cranes striker, David Obua has pitched camp in Lira town to coach the Lango Province team a head of the FUFA drum kick off this week.

Obua, who arrived on Tuesday afternoon, is overseeing the training of more than 40 players who have camped at Uganda Martyrs University, Ngetta Campus. His arrival triggered excitement among team members who have been undergoing drills ahead of their tie with Buganda Province at Bishop SS in Mukono district this weekend.

Shortly after his arrival in Lira Town, Obua appeared on major radio stations to drum support for the Lango Province team and promised better performance in the second edition of FUFA Drum competitions, which started two weeks ago.

Obua said he was in Lira for good performance, saying Lango region is known for producing good players and athletes and assured soccer fans of clean results. He urged them to support the team so as to deliver credible performance.

Daniel Moi, the Spokesperson Lango Province is optimistic that the arrival of Obua combined with a number of senior players like KCCA’s Allan Okello among others; they are destined for victory in their first match against Buganda Province in Mukono this weekend.

Whereas Obua’s arrival is considered a big boost to the team, Moi says they are aware that their encounter with Buganda Province won’t be an easy match since they will be facing defending champions.

Geoffrey Omara, the chairman Fans Association for Lango Province, says they have embarked on a fundraising drive to secure sufficient funds for the team.

About 16 provinces have been created and confirmed to participate in the second edition of the FUFA drum tournament.

