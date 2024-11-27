OBITUARY: World’s oldest man dies at 112

LONDON, ENGLAND | TASS | British John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest living man, died at the age of 112, Sky News TV channel reported, citing Guinness World Records.

Tinniswood was verified as the world’s oldest living man and the oldest WWII veteran in April, following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Perez from Venezuela. On Monday, Tinniswood died at a care home in the English town of Southport, Sky News said.

Tinniswood attributed his longevity to practicing moderation. “If you drink too much, eat too much, or walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually,” he told journalists in an interview conducted on the occasion of his 112th birthday in August. But when asked about the secret to his health after turning 112, Tinniswood put it all down to luck.

John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912, the year the Titanic sank. He was a lifelong Liverpool FC fan, born just 20 years after the club was founded.

He did not follow any particular diet, except that every Friday, Tinniswood allowed himself a portion of battered fish and chips, a traditional English dish.

Tinniswood lived through both World Wars, and during WWII, he served in the Royal Army Pay Corps, responsible for administering finances, organizing food supplies, and locating stranded soldiers. He later went on to work as an accountant, including for the oil companies Shell and BP, and also worked in logistics. He is survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The list of all-time longest-living people is headed by Japanese Jiroemon Kimura, who lived 116 years and 54 days before his death in 2013. The oldest living woman on the planet is 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka from Japan.

