Ntinda Mobile Robbery: Murderers made off with over shs10m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Crime Intelligence and Criminal Investigations Divisions (CID) have disclosed that the group of armed thugs in the Ntinda mobile money robbery made off with more than 10 million shillings.

Albert Cook Tugume, 33, was one of the two people killed in the robbery. Tugume, the younger brother of Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, was fatally attacked at his mobile money shop along the Ntinda Kiwatule road, a suburb of Kampala.

The second victim was Bernard Sabiiti, 30, a boda boda rider who attempted to intervene and was shot dead on the fateful night. An unspecified amount of money was also stolen during the robbery. According to the sources, the money was more than 10 million stolen on the night of 22 of November this year along Ntinda Kiwatule road.

The disclosure follows the arrest and charging of the four men involved in the murder and robbery – Jimmy Mutagubya, 27, a boda boda rider; Bosco Kayemba, 47, a builder; Marvin Makanga, 27; and Hamza Mutebi, 30, a businessman.

They four were on Friday arraigned before the City Hall Chief Magistrates Court, charged with murder, aggravated robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony and remanded to Luzira prison.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire has said that joint security teams are still searching for three suspected master-minds of this robbery.

The three have been identified as Hussein Kabuye, Joseph Bambaiha (also known as Fire), and Martin Lukenge, all wanted for similar charges.

A police source close to the investigation revealed to URN that only a small amount of money, less than 3 million, has been recovered from one of the remanded suspects.

“Most of the individuals who appeared in court were merely hired, whereas the masterminds behind the crime remain at large,” one of the investigating officers said. “It is logical to assume that they are the ones who took the largest share of the stolen funds. We hope to uncover more information if we apprehend the three ringleaders, including Hussein Kabuye.”

Owoyesigyire confirmed that the police recovered some cash from the four suspects. However, he noted that the exact amount stolen remains uncertain. “Although we cannot provide the precise amount stolen at this time, the suspects have confirmed that the stolen amount exceeded 10 million shillings,” Owoyesigyire stated.

He said they are still waiting to see what information the three remaining suspects on the run might provide once apprehended.

Police has since appealed to the public to share and report the three suspects who are currently on the run.

“The public can report any information at the nearest police station; Police are committed to ensuring justice for the victims and maintaining public safety,” Owoyesigyire said.

