Nsubuga and Lukyamuzi storm Grand Finale at Stanbic Matchplay

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Henry Nsubuga and his partner, Picole Lukyamuzi, overcame a formidable pair of John Paul Basabose and Kin Karisa, to advance to the Grand Finale of the Stanbic MatchPlay final due August 2 at the Lakeside Entebbe Club.

“We have had a wonderful match play against a formidable duo of Basabose and Karisa however, we worked in perfect harmony to eventually win the tie 5/4 on hole 14,” Nsubuga said.

“It’s a very good feeling to be in the final because it wasn’t something I had personally considered until we won against Sam Kachungira and Vicent Katusi. From then on, I thought we could move further. Reaching the final was a welcome surprise,” said Lukyamuzi.

The Entebbe duo of Charles Kabunga and Steven Kitamirike, overcame the couple of Evelyne Atukunda and Ellis Katwebaze 3/1 to make it to the final.

The subsidiary attracted a field of 115 golfers, winning various prizes in different categories together with side bets.

Bank Stanbic, are the flagship sponsors with co sponsors Cfao Motors, DStv Uganda, Johnnie Walker, Uganda Airlines and AfriSafe Insurance Brokers.