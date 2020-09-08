NSSF launches online benefits claim; Payment to be effected within 8 days

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Workers saving with the National Social Security Fund, NSSF, will now be able to have their claimed processed within eight days, and without the need for the claimants to walk to the Fund’s offices. With time, the claims will be processed and paid in one day.

This follows the launch of the NSSF Online Benefits Claims system, that allows the saver to process their application either using a mobile phone app or their computer.

This is part of NSSF’s five-year strategic plan that seeks to among others, process and pay claims within one day.

Previous digital developments at the fund include the remittance of savings via mobile money, by both the savers and the employers, checking balances, registering as a member or amending savers’ details, among others.

The fund is upbeat that this new system will answer the complaints by some claimants that it is very hard and tedious to successfully claim one’s benefits from NSSF, and that many have died without being paid, while others have just given up.

NSSF pays out an average 45 billion shillings per month, to 2,000 claimants.

NSSF Head of Communications and Marketing, Barbra Arimi says it is more vital today than ever before that corporations create online solutions as more people are getting adapted to working from home, but adds that the new system also enhances efficiency.

Several checks have been put in place to ensure the security of the system, including asking for the bio data of the claimant, bank details, employer details as well as address, among others, according to NSSF’s Web Developer, Andrew Samuel Muwakanya:

