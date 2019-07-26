NSSF increases funding for KAVC international memorial tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Social Security Fund-NSSF has increased funding to the Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) memorial international tournament from Shillings 130 million last year to Shillings 180 M this year.

The increased funding is meant to boost the morale of players. The winning team will receive US$2,500 (Shillings 9,247,750) compared to US$1000 (Shillings 3.7m) the team pocketed last year.

The second and third best teams both in the men and women categories will receive US$1,500 and US$1,000 respectively. Other sponsors for the tournament include Pallisa agro processors, Coca cola, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), National Council of Sports and Uganda Volleyball Federation (UVF).

Dani Okwii, the KAVC Communications Manager, says they have preparing for the past two months and ready for the tournament. He says some of the players they intend to use are on the national team and played in the genocide memorial tournament in Rwanda.

The tournament is aimed at celebrating KAVC, which started in 1970 with special recognition for the pioneer founder members including Neko Muduse Ojala, the late Dr. Wilson Ojikan Odek, Ahmed Jetha and MS. Erika Selzam, both former students of Makerere University.

This year’s tournament is scheduled to take place from August 2nd to 4th 2019 at Lugogo Indoor Arena and the Hockey Grounds. Teams from Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, DRC, Botswana, Tanzania and South Sudan among others have confirmed their participation.

URN