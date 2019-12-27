NRM youth threaten to join opposition over mistreatment.

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of National Resistance Movement –NRM party Youths in the Greater Northern Uganda has threatened to quit the party and join opposition if their grievances are not addressed by the party chairman, President Yoweri Museveni.

The greater Northern Uganda comprises NRM youth leaders from West Nile, Acholi, Lango and Karamoja sub region. Key among the issues they want addressed are empowering them financially to undertake deliberate projects, support for elective positions on the NEC.

In a media briefing on Boxing Day, the youths complained of being abandoned for over 30 years by their party chairperson and being denied space to voice their concerns in the party structures among others.

Twaib Achile, the Northern Uganda NRM Youth League Vice Chairperson, said the lack of attention by the party leaders over the years has angered prompting them to consider shifting allegiance.

Geoffrey Bakole, the Chairperson NRM Youth Leaders Association told URN that their massive support to NRM over the years has been abused.

He says the failure by the party leadership to support their initiatives will take away support to the ruling party.

Similarly, George Abdul, the Lira District NRM Youth Chairperson, says there is need for an urgent dialogue between the youth in greater northern Uganda and their party president.

The uproar by the NRM youth leaders in northern Uganda comes ahead of the planned NRM Central Executive Committee meeting to plan for the delegates conference expected in February 2020.

During his recent visit to West Nile, President Museveni promised to engage the youth in fish farming in River Nile. However, the youth say Museveni was misled by the NRM big wigs on what they need.

URN