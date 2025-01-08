NRM supporters asked to embrace National Voters’ Register Update exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has appealed to supporters of the National Resistance Movement to embrace the upcoming National Voters’ Register Update exercise.

On December 24th, the Electoral Commission issued a statement announcing the readjustment of dates for the General update of the National Voters’ Register.

Earlier on the update of the National Voters’ register was supposed to take place from January 3rd to 24th January 2025. However, the Electoral Commission set new dates from 20th January to 10th February 2025.

According to the Electoral Commission, the exercise is intended to enable all Ugandans who have attained 18 years and above to register as voters and existing ones who wish to transfer to new polling stations to do so. The exercise also will enable voters to verify and update their particulars among others.

In a statement released on Tuesday, President Yoweri Museveni who is also NRM Chairperson informed NRM supporters and party leaders about the General update of the National Voters’ Register as part of the electoral roadmap for General elections which includes Presidential, Parliament, and Local Governments.

Museveni said during the update exercise, the registered voters’ names will be displayed at every polling station in Uganda so that people go and check to ensure that their names are in the register.

He added that the exercise will also help people to confirm that their name and people they know are on the register.

“Am therefore sending out this appeal to request all of you the leaders and supporters of NRM to go out in the period indicated above to check and ensure your names are on the registers and also help in updating those registers by removing the dead and adding the names of new voters-those who have turned 18 years?” Museveni wrote in a statement.

Museveni released the statement a day after meeting leaders of the NRM secretariat at Rwakitura, Kiruhura district.

During the meeting, the party leaders led by Secretary General Richard Tadwong and Museveni discussed the digitization of the party register and the Electoral roadmap.

Museveni promised to convene the Central Executive Committee to discuss the electoral road map among other issues.

Yesterday, Robert Kyagulanyi the President of National Unity Platform also asked his supporters to embrace the National Voter Update exercise and contest on all positions. Kyagulanyi has already announced that he will again challenge President Museveni who is likely to contest the 2026 general elections on NRM ticket.

The Electoral Commission has set September 17th and 3rd October 2025 as the dates for the nomination of candidates for Parliamentary and presidential candidates.

The Polling Period for Presidential, Parliamentary, and Local Government Councils are between January 12th- February 9th 2026.

*****

URN