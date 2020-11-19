NRM mobilizers in Mukono suspend campaigns over protests

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement mobilizers in Goma division Mukono municipality have suspended their campaigns citing insecurity in the area.

About 200 mobilizers were tasked to campaign for the party flag bearers including the party’s presidential flag bearer in the area, however, following the protests, many of them have halted the campaign until the situation normalizes.

Since Wednesday, Mukono district has been engulfed in protests from NUP supporters who were protesting the arrest of their presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. They blocked several vehicles branded with NRM party colors and posters going through the district.

Although security was beefed up in the district, protests resumed on Thursday in areas of Kiwanga in Seeta, Industrial Area, and Nasuuti trading center in Mukono central division and Kalagi town in Mukono North with supporters burning car tyres and demanding for the unconditional release of Kyagulanyi.

John Baptist Wamala the head of mobilizers in Mukono municipality says that they fear to be attacked by angry NUP supporters. Wamala wants the government not to be selective in enforcing the covid-19 guidelines during campaigns.

Ronald Ochola, a mobiliser in charge of distributing NRM posters in Seeta town says they are now uncertain about their living and promoting the party.

Bosco Rwakikara the coordinator in charge of Ggoma division says he is now challenged leading his team to the field at this time when there is chaos in the entire district.

The Residents District Commissioner, Fred Bamwiine has asked the residents to remain calm saying security is containing the situation.

******

URN