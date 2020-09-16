NRM, DP losers stand no chance as NUP vets aspirants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform officials in-charge of vetting candidates within Mukono municipality have cautioned aspirants who lost primaries in other political parties against competing for positions in NUP.

Several candidates who lost primaries in the National Resistance Movement- NRM and those who fell out with the Democratic party had crossed to compete for positions under NUP, a new political outfit led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

The candidates who have crossed to NUP include Micdad Mulimira, who lost the NRM mayoral flag and Davis Lukyamuzi, the Nagojje sub county district councillor. But Richard Lugoloobi, who heads the NUP vetting committee in Mukono municipality advises such candidates ‘not to waste time.’

Vetting for direct district representatives, divisions, sub-county chairpersons and their councillors is due to run from today, September 16 to Friday, September, 18 at the municipal offices located at Kavule ward in Mukono while vetting for higher positions such as district and parliamentary aspirants shall be done at the party head offices.

Lugoloobi notes that loyalty and popularity are among the core aspects to be considered during the vetting.

Mukono Municipal Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze, one of the known DP long-serving members who crossed to NUP in recent months says since the party lacks proper structures, the vetting process will be vital in determining good candidates for their future.

Allan Mawanda, who subscribes to NUP commends the decision taken by vetting officials saying that this will limit spies from the ruling government that come with the intentions of blocking the NUP struggle.

