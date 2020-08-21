Friday , August 21 2020
NRM CEC: Mukula rallies to lead Tanna in Eastern Uganda

The Independent August 21, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Tentative NRM CEC Elections results

✳ Chairperson
Yoweri  Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga    6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza   3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Eastern
Tanna Sanjay- 4,162
Mukula M George- 5,818

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Mike Mukula is set to be re-elected the Vice Chairperson Eastern of the NRM’s top organ Central Executive Committee (CEC), after taking a late night lead of 1,656 votes against former Tororo MP Sanjay Tanna with 15 districts to go.

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced an update, saying he will declare the result by 8am.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

 

