NRM CEC: Mukula rallies to lead Tanna in Eastern Uganda

Tentative NRM CEC Elections results

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson

Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes

Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Eastern

Tanna Sanjay- 4,162

Mukula M George- 5,818

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mike Mukula is set to be re-elected the Vice Chairperson Eastern of the NRM’s top organ Central Executive Committee (CEC), after taking a late night lead of 1,656 votes against former Tororo MP Sanjay Tanna with 15 districts to go.

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced an update, saying he will declare the result by 8am.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW