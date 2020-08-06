NRM aspirants in Ntungamo accuse security officials of selectively enforcing Covid-19 guidelines

Ntungamo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM party aspirants in Ntungamo district are accusing security officials of selectively enforcing the COVID-19 guidelines.

The aspirants particularly accuse the Gombolola internal security officers (GISOs) of blocking their meetings with supporters and allowing the incumbents to hold public gatherings.

In June, the Electoral Commission-EC announced a ban on open-air campaigns, in the wake of coronavirus disease. Political aspirants were asked to utilize virtual platforms to reach their constituents.

Yona Musiguzi Bikwasizehi, one of the aspirants, says that GISOs allow some incumbents to meet big crowds but block and disperse their rivals. He says that the security personnel should be impartial to all aspiring candidates while enforcing the guidelines.

According to Musinguzi, he was stopped from meeting his supporters in Kikoni ward Central Division.

Agnes Ninsiima Kaana, another aspirant says that the security personnel should not selectively apply the directives because they will cause disunity in the party.

However, Beatrice Rwakimari, Ntungamo Woman Member of Parliament, one of the incumbents being accused, denied the allegations that she is being favoured by the security personnel. She says that the aspirants should wait until they have been nominated.

Maria Mirembe, the Ntungamo District NRM Registrar, denied the accusations but says that the office is investigating the complaints. She asked aspirants to practice mature politics and focus on promoting the NRM manifesto.

George Bakunda, Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner, says that the security personnel have been warned against engaging in partisan politics.

URN