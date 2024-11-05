Non-Executive Directors awards set for November 28 in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The League of East African Directors (LEAD) has today announced the launch of the prestigious Non-Executive Director (NED) Awards 2024 set for November 28 at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala.

Speaking to journalists, the organisers said, that this year, the NED Awards theme is “Visionary Leaders … A Celebration of Excellence in the Boardroom.”

“The awards aim to recognise visionary leaders who have made transformative contributions across various sectors,” Pheona N. Wall, the chief executive officer of LEAD said, “…the awards promise to be an inspiring celebration of leadership and innovation.”

Sponsors representatives of the awards including ATC Uganda, EY, Uganda Breweries, Nation Media Group, Uganda Airlines, Uganda National Oil Company, and IPSOS said, the awards were an avenue through which organisations can design and adhere to ethics within their operational fields but also pave the way for grooming future leaders.

Wall promised that the process of choosing the winners would be handled professionally.