Nominations for NRM party structures start today

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The nominations for LCI flag bearers and village party structures for the National Resistance Movement start on Thursday.

Early this week, the NRM secretariat delivered expression of interest and nomination forms to the districts ahead of the exercise.

On Tuesday, District Registrars embarked on training Sub-county registrars on how the nominations would be conducted before they dispatched them with forms of expression of interest and nomination to start the exercise.

On Wednesday, the sub-county registrars also trained the parish registrars who are mandated to conduct the nominations at the parish headquarters.

David Kamugisha, the Luwero District NRM Registrar, said that the registrars are set to conduct nominations for the party structures in 624 villages in the district.

He explained that those intending to express interest in nomination for the party flag for the LCI Chairperson seat will pay 10,000 shillings as nomination fees, whereas those on the village structure will not pay.

Kamugisha asked that those seeking nominations should carry National IDs and ensure they are already registered in the yellow book.

Kamugisha asked the registrars to conduct the nominations with transparency.

Hanningtone Ngoda, the NRM Registrar for Butuntumula subcounty and Rehema Kigongo, the Registrar for Bombo town, said they delivered the expression of interest forms to respective parishes on Wednesday to enable the exercise to start smoothly on Thursday.

The registrars said the exercise will help the NRM party to revamp its structures because the old ones were non-functional.

Richard Bwabye, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner, said the security team is ready to offer protection to the registrars and advised them to avoid incidents that may result in violence during the exercise.

According to the NRM road map, the campaigns for LC 1 flagbearers and village party structures will start on 1st May, 2025 and elections held on May 6th, 2025.

The district conference for electing district leaders will be held on 25th May, 2025.

The nominations for aspiring Members of Parliament, LCV Chairperson and District Councillors will be conducted on 17th July, 2025.

Electing the flagbearers for MP seats will be held on 16th July, 2025, whereas the National Delegates Conference will elect leaders of the Central Executive Committee and the Presidential flagbearer on 20th August this year.

