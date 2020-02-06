No Ugandan has tested positive for coronavirus – Minister Aceng

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health is asking the public to disregard claims that there is a Ugandan medical student who has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said there are 71 Ugandan students in China and have all be quarantined in their places of residence.

She said back here, surveillance has been heightened and any suspected case will be picked and quarantined at Entebbe and Naguru hospitals.

On his part, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldermariam, the World Health Organization Uganda Country Representative said they have resolved to quarantine those that test and have no symptoms but have traveled to China too.

He said these are being isolated at their homes but health teams will be doing spot checks on them for a period of 14 days.

