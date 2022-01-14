NIRA officials in Jinja city arrested over extortion

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five employees of the National Identification and Registration Authority-NIRA office in Jinja city have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from applicants.

Their arrest follows complaints from national identity card applicants, who accuse the suspects of soliciting 20,000 Shillings.

The suspects who are detained at Jinja Central Police Station include; Shivan Kamzima, the information technology officer, Rachel Alitubela, the assistant registrar, Arthur Basoga, the office assistant, and two interns Jowelia Nagujja and Jemimah Bilungi.

Anna Namuddu, a university student says that NIRA officials declined to consider her application after she failed to raise 20,000 Shillings.

“I had secured a part-time job at one of the companies within Jinja city and they had tasked me to get a national identity card before signing a contract with them in December last year, but ever since I failed to raise the 20,000 Shillings, the NIRA officials have continued to reject my application,” she says.

Sarah Bisoboka, a primary teacher in Jinja city says that she has failed to get vaccinated due to the lack of a national identity card because she lacks the funds to pay the NIRA officials.

The Jinja City Commissioner, Kyeyune Ssenyonjjo says that the suspects were arrested red-handed receiving money from some of the complainants.

Kyeyune adds that the suspects will be charged with extortion and obtaining money through false pretense.

