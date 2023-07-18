Nile Special wins ‘most admired Ugandan alcoholic beverages brand’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nile Special has been recognized as the ‘most admired Ugandan brand’ in the alcoholic beverages’ category as well as one of the top 10 brands doing good for people, society, and the environment in the country. These recognitions were during the 13th edition of the Brand Africa Awards held recently in Kampala.

The Brand Africa Awards aim at recognizing and awarding the most admired brands across the African continent. The awards are based on a survey and rankings conducted by Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership in Uganda, as part of the pan-Africa research across 32 African countries in the continent.

In a press release dated July 17, Emmanuel Njuki, the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) expressed his gratitude and attributed the win to the team and to the local farmers growing high-quality ingredients used in brewing Nile Special.

“This recognition is to the team that ensures Nile Special has that consistently refreshing taste over the years, the team in the trade that ensures a Nile Special is within reach for our consumers and the Ugandan farmers growing quality ingredients for our beer as well as the consumers who consistently choose Nile Special,” Njuki said.

Nile Breweries uses homegrown barley, sorghum, maize and cassava to brew its beers. Currently, NBL has up to 25,000 farmers (15,000 for barley and 10,000 for sorghum) in Northern, Eastern and South-Western Uganda and spends up to Shs109.3Bn on buying produce.

“This recognition is a testament to the effort from our farmers in growing high-quality local ingredients,” said Njuki.

“100% of our raw material is locally produced, our intention is to support local farmers in Uganda by creating a ready market for their produce. Our agriculture sustainability goal is to have 100% of our direct farmers skilled, connected and financially empowered by 2025.”

Joseph Kanyamunyu, the Managing Director Publics Africa, said “This is a great innovation that is aimed at stirring brand consciousness among company owners, and a constant reminder to them to always improve their products and services because consumers are now their watchdogs.”